Freelance Illustrators in Salvador, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Salvador, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Julia Lago
Salvador, Brazil
Work History
-
Partner @ Motora
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- lettering
- type design
Matheus Rocha
Salvador, Brazil
About Matheus Rocha
Illustrator | Designer
Work History
-
Art Director @ Engenho Novo
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
UFBA
Superior
2020
Skills
- architect
- art direction
- character design
- illustration
- motiondesign
Sofia Guimarães
Salvador, Brazil
Work History
-
Graphic Design, Animation, Motion Design and Video Edition @ Alinhavo Empresa Júnior da Escola de Belas Artes UFBA
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Universidade Federal da Bahia
Design
2019
Skills
- branding
- design thinking
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
Lucas Silva
Salvador, Brazil
About Lucas Silva
Hello, I'm UI/UX designer with
1+ years XP. Open for new friends,
colleagues and opportunities
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Mobile Farm
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- invision studio
- sketch
- ui desgin
- uxdesign