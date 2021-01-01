Freelance Illustrators in Salvador, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Salvador, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Julia Lago

Salvador, Brazil

Work History

  • Partner @ Motora

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • lettering
  • type design
Matheus Rocha

Salvador, Brazil

About Matheus Rocha

Illustrator | Designer

Work History

  • Art Director @ Engenho Novo

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • UFBA

    Superior

    2020

Skills

  • architect
  • art direction
  • character design
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
Sofia Guimarães

Salvador, Brazil

Work History

  • Graphic Design, Animation, Motion Design and Video Edition @ Alinhavo Empresa Júnior da Escola de Belas Artes UFBA

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Universidade Federal da Bahia

    Design

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Lucas Silva

Salvador, Brazil

About Lucas Silva

Hello, I'm UI/UX designer with
1+ years XP. Open for new friends,
colleagues and opportunities

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Mobile Farm

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • invision studio
  • sketch
  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
