Freelance Illustrators in Salt Lake City, UT for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Salt Lake City, UT on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Eric PavikPro
Salt Lake City, UT
About Eric Pavik
Associate Creative Director at Siege Media
Work History
-
Art Director @ Siege Media
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Texas A&M University
Visualization
2012
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
Quintin LodgePro
Salt Lake City, UT • $125 (USD) per hour
About Quintin Lodge
Designer & Founder of @non-linear. Formerly @RALLY, @Hugeinc, @SquareCapital, @Springinc +more. Past clients include Nike, Google, Visa, Spotify, Samsung, JetBlue + more.
Say hello 👋
hello at non-linear dot design
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- design
- product design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Chase EstesPro
Salt Lake City, UT • $45 (USD) per hour
About Chase Estes
Designer and illustrator working at Pattern.
Work History
-
Sr Graphic Designer @ Pattern
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe software
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- murals
- typography
Nicholas D'AmicoPro
Salt Lake City, UT • $75 (USD) per hour
About Nicholas D'Amico
Branding — Ux Design
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- interaction design
- lettering
- logo
- mobile
- typography
- ux
- web design