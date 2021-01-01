Freelance Illustrators in Salt Lake City, UT for Hire

Eric Pavik

Salt Lake City, UT

About Eric Pavik

Associate Creative Director at Siege Media

Work History

  • Art Director @ Siege Media

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Texas A&M University

    Visualization

    2012

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
Quintin Lodge

Salt Lake City, UT $125 (USD) per hour

About Quintin Lodge

Designer & Founder of @non-linear. Formerly @RALLY, @Hugeinc, @SquareCapital, @Springinc +more. Past clients include Nike, Google, Visa, Spotify, Samsung, JetBlue + more.

Say hello 👋

hello at non-linear dot design

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Chase Estes

Salt Lake City, UT $45 (USD) per hour

About Chase Estes

Designer and illustrator working at Pattern.

Work History

  • Sr Graphic Designer @ Pattern

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe software
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • murals
  • typography
Nicholas D'Amico

Salt Lake City, UT $75 (USD) per hour

About Nicholas D'Amico

Branding — Ux Design

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • interaction design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ux
  • web design
