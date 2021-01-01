Freelance Illustrators in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Krugliakova Maria
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
Dmitriy DzendoPro
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- custom logo
- emblem
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
Dmitriy MirPro
Saint-Petersburg, Russia • $25 (USD) per hour
About Dmitriy Mir
Illustrator, graphic and icon designer.
Work History
-
Illustration and icon designer @ freelance
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
St Petersburg State University of Technology and Design
Designer
2002
Skills
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration