Freelance Illustrators in Saint Louis, MO for Hire

Pretend Friends

St. Louis

About Pretend Friends

We’re Anna and Daniel Clark, two halves of a creative studio based out of St. Louis, Missouri; lovers of all things whimsical, colorful, and playful.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Güneş Özcan

Greater St. Louis Area $25 (USD) per hour

About Güneş Özcan

Illustrator | Visual Designer

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Ace Sign Co.

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Hacettepe University

    Bachelor's

    2005

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d
  • UI
  • adobe animate
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • isometric
  • isometric illustration
  • sketch
Adam Walsh

St. Louis, MO

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Scorch Agency

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • UMSL

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • typography
Britta Buescher

Saint Louis $30 (USD) per hour

About Britta Buescher

Feminist Voice for Creatives and Illustrators.
Creative Director at Lion Forge Labs & The Hot Sauce at the Outlet Epoch

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • figure drawing
  • rocknroll
