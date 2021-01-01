Freelance Illustrators in Sūrat, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Sūrat, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Hardik D
Surat, Gujarat, India • $30 (USD) per hour
About Hardik D
UI/UX/Motion Graphics Designer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Simform
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
GTU
Dimploma in Computer engineering
2015
Skills
- animation
- email newsletters
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- web design
- web ui
Balvant AhirPro
Surat, India • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Gujarat Technological University
B.E.
2015
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- ios application design
- logo
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
- web design
Navchitra
Surat, India • $35 (USD) per hour
About Navchitra
I am a graphic designer who specializes in brand identity design. My idea of a perfect evening is working while having a cup of tea and listening to some music.
Work History
-
Logo Designer @ Brightscout
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Dharmsinh Desai University
B.Tech in Computer Engineering
2017
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- flat graphics
- illustration graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
Utsav Khokhanasiya
Surat, India • $12 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Aisect University
BCA
2017
Skills
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- appdesign
- banner
- freelancer
- mobile app ui
- print design
- product design
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- uxdesigner