Freelance Illustrators in Rotterdam, Netherlands for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
PatswerkPro
The Hague, the Netherlands
About Patswerk
We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- sandwich making
- screen printing
Frederique Matti
Amsterdam • $90 (USD) per hour
About Frederique Matti
Freelance illustrator.
Clients include: Spotify, GitHub, Women's Health Mag, Pusher, Harvard Business Manager, Intercom etc.
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- brand illustration
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- illustration design
- product illustration
Tristan KromopawiroPro
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
About Tristan Kromopawiro
Designer and illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- calligraphy
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- logo design
- typography
- visual identity design
NozzmanPro
Rotterdam, the Netherlands
About Nozzman
Dutch freelance illustrator, cartoonist, designer and creative director. Real name: Bram van Rijen.
Work History
-
Lead designer @ Hoppinger
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- cartoon
- character design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- typeface
- ux
- web design