Freelance Illustrators in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Lebassis
Brazil, Rio de Janeiro
About Lebassis
Leandro Assis - Letterer, art director and designer 🎈
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- lettering
- logo
- type design
- typography
Paula Cruz
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer @ Relâmpago
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
PUC-Rio
Master
2020
Skills
- brand illustration
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- type
- typography
- vector graphics
Bruno VasconcelosPro
Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
Work History
-
Freelancing @ Online
2014 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SENAI CETIQT
Fashion Design
2016
Skills
- app
- app ui
- design
- design for web
- graphic
- graphic design
- layout
- mobile
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- visual design
- web
- web design
- website
- wireframe
Bruno O. BarrosPro
Rio de Janeiro • $60 (USD) per hour
About Bruno O. Barros
Having worked remotely for a variety of tech companies for the past 10 years, I've developed experience on multiple aspects of people-centered UI and UX design.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Bus.com
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
PUC-Rio
Master
2009
Skills
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design