Freelance Illustrators in Rennes, France for Hire

Kevin Aloui
Rennes, France • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- motion design
- motiondesign
- video editting
- web design
Daphné Barghon 🖌
Rennes, France
About Daphné Barghon 🖌
Hi !
Visual identity & UI/UX designer.
I work using vector digital tools.
Also teacher in graphic design 🎨
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- flyer design
- infographic design
- logo and branding
- ui
- uiux
Maxine
Rennes, France
About Maxine
maxine.design | UI Designer d'interfaces web et mobiles @mobizel
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Mobizel
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Maxime Meganck
RENNES • $200 (USD) per hour
About Maxime Meganck
French Freelance illustrator / Graphic designer
Work History
-
UX / UI Designer @ Agence Hiboost
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Exia CESI
Programmer Analyst Diploma
2013
Skills
- design
- illustration
- ui
- ux