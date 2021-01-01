Freelance Illustrators in Pretoria, South Africa for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Pretoria, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Pamela Duursema

Pretoria, South Africa $19 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Momentum Life

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Vega School of Brand Leadership

    BA Creative Communications

    2016

Skills

  • App Design
  • UI Design
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • web design
  • web ui
Ndumiso Nyoni

Johannesburg, South Africa $35 (USD) per hour

About Ndumiso Nyoni

Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • character design
  • digital compositiing
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
Sorbet

Johannesburg, South Africa

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
hopedivisionza

Johannesburg, South Africa $20 (USD) per hour

About hopedivisionza

Independant designer from ZA, desktop publisher by trade with over 12 years industry experience. I have a huge interest in logo, icon & emblem design.

Work History

  • Inhouse Designer @ Dewalt Power Tools, South Africa

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding.
  • catalogue design
  • icondesign
  • industrial hardware
  • layout
  • logo design
  • typography
