Freelance Illustrators in Poznań, Poland for Hire

Jacek Janiczak

Pro

Poznań, Poland

About Jacek Janiczak

I design:
branding
illustration
I don't produce it.

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • vector graphics
Magdalena Glawer-Walińska

Poland, Poznań

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Karolina Kędzierska

Poznan, Poland $15 (USD) per hour

About Karolina Kędzierska

Product designer at Merixstudio, illustrator & professional coffee drinker

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
tonik

Agency

Poznań, Poland $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
  • Illustration
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
