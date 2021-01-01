Freelance Illustrators in Portland, OR for hire

Matt Pamer

Portland, OR $90 (USD) per hour

About Matt Pamer

Art Direction | Design | Illustration

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Wing

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
Ben Grossblatt

Portland, OR $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • cat massage
  • direction
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • visual
  • web design
Louie Mantia, Jr.

Portland $250 (USD) per hour

About Louie Mantia, Jr.

America’s Favorite Icon Designer

Work History

  • Founder and Designer @ Junior

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • emoji
  • glyphs
  • icon
  • logo
  • pixel art
  • stickers
  • symbols
Jake Givens

Portland, OR $50 (USD) per hour

About Jake Givens

Design • Lettering • Illustration • Motion

Work History

  • Sr Designer @ Banfield Pet Hospital

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • photo manipulation
  • typography
