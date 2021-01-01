Freelance Illustrators in Pittsburgh, PA for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Pittsburgh, PA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Colin MillerPro
Pittsburgh, PA • $80 (USD) per hour
About Colin Miller
From the Muddy Banks of the Allegheny.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- typography
Saidur Rahman
Planet Mars • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Interaction Designer @ Amber IT
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Product Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Bachelor Degree
BSC In Computer Science & Engineering
2012
Skills
- corporate brand identity
- dashboard design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interactiondesign
- interface designer
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- ux researcher
- visual design
- visual identity design
- web design
Zihad Islam
planet Mars • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Full time Freelancer @ Dribbble
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe ai
- adobe xd
- ios design
- landing page
- mobile
- photoshope
- redesign
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tosha Vitorin
Mars
About Tosha Vitorin
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- pen