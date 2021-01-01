Freelance Illustrators in Phoenix, AZ for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Phoenix, AZ on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Scott Biersack

Scott Biersack

Phoenix, Arizona $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Scott Biersack

Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer.

Work History

  • Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer. @ youbringfire

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Arizona State University

    Bachelor's Degree, Visual Communications

    2015

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • type design
  • typography
Message
Mark Johnston

Mark Johnston

Pro

Phoenix, AZ $75 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • freelancing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message
Cory Andres

Cory Andres

Pro

Phoenix, AZ $75 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead UU/UX @ Blacksmith Agency

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Saint Cloud State University

    Bachelors Degree

    2015

Skills

  • art direction
  • creativity
  • design process
  • design thinking
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • ux audit
  • ux strategy
  • visual design
  • web design
  • webdesigning
  • wireframe
Message
Jeff Trish

Jeff Trish

Phoenix, AZ

Message

About Jeff Trish

father | husband | designer | Illustrator | arizona

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
Message