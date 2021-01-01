Freelance Illustrators in Perth, Australia for Hire
Matt Taylor
Perth, Western Australia
About Matt Taylor
Hey, I'm Matt - Designer and Illustrator.
I believe in the power of design, creative work and the effect it has on our world.
Hit me up if you're interested in working with me, or just want to talk all things design.
Work History
-
Designer @ The Brand Agency
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Curtin University
BA of Design
2017
Skills
- animation
- branding
- branding identity
- character design
- design for print
- design for web
- digital design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and branding
- murals
- print collateral
- print design
- social media marketing
- typography
Hannah Carpenter
Perth, Australia
About Hannah Carpenter
Illustrator/Graphic Design with a passion for social equity and big dogs.
Work History
-
Designer @ Anthologie
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Edith Cowan University
Bachelor of Creative Industries
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- print design
- service design
Mattijs
Perth, Australia • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- coding
- front-end development
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- web design
Fraser SpruntPro
Perth, Australia
About Fraser Sprunt
Hello! I'm Fraser.
I'm a designer from Perth, Australia. 🇦🇺
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design