Freelance Illustrators in Pekanbaru, Indonesia for Hire

gamma valeri
Pekanbaru, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d animator
- icon designer
- illustrator
- motiongraphic
Surya Salim Cokro
Pekanbaru, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- art direction
- digital artist
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and branding
Feliy Design
Riau, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
About Feliy Design
Visual identity designer, create an unique logo and brand.
Love a simple and minimalist design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
- modern logo
- stationary design
robbi d
Pekanbaru, Indonesia • $75 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative @ Jawara Group
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
STMIK Hang Tuah Pekanbaru, Riau, INA
Bachelor of Informatin System
2016
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- logo and branding
- typography