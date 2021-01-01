Freelance Illustrators in Paris, France for hire

Mathieu L.B

Paris, France $65 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • art direction
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Guillaume Kurkdjian

Pro

Paris, France

About Guillaume Kurkdjian

Freelance 2D-3D Illustrator/Animator

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d
  • animation
  • illustration
Barthelemy Chalvet

Pro

Paris

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ AgenceMe

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Neoma Business School

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Faire Studio

Paris

Work History

  • Creative director & Owner @ FAIRE Studio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • art direction
  • character design
  • gif
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
