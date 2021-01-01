Freelance Illustrators in Paris, France for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Paris, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mathieu L.B
Paris, France • $65 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- art direction
- illustration
- motion graphics
Guillaume KurkdjianPro
Paris, France
About Guillaume Kurkdjian
Freelance 2D-3D Illustrator/Animator
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d
- 3d
- animation
- illustration
Barthelemy ChalvetPro
Paris
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ AgenceMe
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Neoma Business School
Bachelor
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Faire Studio
Paris
Work History
-
Creative director & Owner @ FAIRE Studio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- art direction
- character design
- gif
- illustration
- motion graphics
- motiondesign