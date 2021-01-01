Freelance Illustrators in Palestine, TX for Hire
Ghassan Hani
Palestine • $50 (USD) per hour
About Ghassan Hani
Mobile and Web UI | Designer
Work History
UI/UX Designer @ ECSO sa
2017 - 2017
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
islamic university
Bachelor's
2018
Skills
- graphic design
- social media designs
- ui
- ux
Hamza Abueyada
Palestine
About Hamza Abueyada
UX/UI Designer
Work History
Teacher Assistant @ Gaza University
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
University College of Applied Sciences
Diploma of Multimedia Technology
2015
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- persona creation
- prototype
- site maps
- sketching
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
Majd Shamala ©️
Palestine • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- css
- graphic design
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
basel salem
Palestine
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- freelancer
- graphic design
- logo
- motion graphics