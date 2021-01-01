Freelance Illustrators in Ottawa, ON for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Ottawa, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jessie Maisonneuve

Jessie Maisonneuve

Canada > Ottawa, On $60 (USD) per hour

About Jessie Maisonneuve

Newhouse, Maisonneuve, one or the other will do, I am a graphic designer (Illustrator, animator, web lover, overall solutionist for anything visual)

Work History

  • Lead graphic designer @ Origin Studios

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • bilingual
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • marketing
  • social media
Marina Verdú

Marina Verdú

Ottawa, Canada

About Marina Verdú

From Argentina in Canada.
Working at @shopify

Work History

  • Frontend designer - Illustrator @ Eventbrite

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • css
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • html
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jesse Mann

Jesse Mann

Ottawa, ON $20 (USD) per hour

About Jesse Mann

I am a freelance illustrator and motion designer that likes to create simple illustrations and fun short animations to develop stories.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Rachel Lin

Rachel Lin

Ottawa, Ontario

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Shopify

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
