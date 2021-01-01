Freelance Illustrators in Ottawa, ON for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Ottawa, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jessie MaisonneuvePro
Canada > Ottawa, On • $60 (USD) per hour
About Jessie Maisonneuve
Newhouse, Maisonneuve, one or the other will do, I am a graphic designer (Illustrator, animator, web lover, overall solutionist for anything visual)
Work History
-
Lead graphic designer @ Origin Studios
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- bilingual
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- marketing
- social media
Marina Verdú
Ottawa, Canada
About Marina Verdú
From Argentina in Canada.
Working at @shopify
Work History
-
Frontend designer - Illustrator @ Eventbrite
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- css
- front-end development
- graphic design
- html
- icon
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jesse Mann
Ottawa, ON • $20 (USD) per hour
About Jesse Mann
I am a freelance illustrator and motion designer that likes to create simple illustrations and fun short animations to develop stories.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- illustration
- motion graphics
Rachel LinPro
Ottawa, Ontario
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Shopify
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- typography