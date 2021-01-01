Freelance Illustrators in Orange, CA for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Orange, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

brian hurst

brian hurst

orange county, california $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Vanguard University

    BA - Religion

    2006

Skills

  • custom lettering
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
Amy Hood

Amy Hood

Anaheim Hills, CA $110 (USD) per hour

About Amy Hood

Co-founder / Art Director at Hoodzpah, Inc. Specializing in branding, lettering, and illustration. Co-author of "Freelance, and Business, and Stuff: A Guide for Creatives". Designin' fonts like Palm Canyon Drive, Beale, Beverly Drive, and Lone Pine. #hoodfonts

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • collateral
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
Jennifer Hood

Jennifer Hood

Orange County, CA $120 (USD) per hour

About Jennifer Hood

Mildly tortured designer. Co-founder of Hoodzpah, a branding studio. Avid bad piano player. Diligent TV auditor. Send me podcast recs! to Co-wrote --> http://bit.ly/FABASebook

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • packaging
Joshua Ariza

Joshua Ariza

Orange County California $125 (USD) per hour

About Joshua Ariza

I make the stuff below. I like to party

Work History

  • Designer II @ Nike

    2009 - 2013

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
