Freelance Illustrators in Odessa, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Odessa, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Irene NeymanPro
Odessa, Ukraine • $17 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d illustration
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- book illustration
- character design
- character illustration
- childrens book illustration
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- icondesign
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- isometric illustration
Stan Yakusevich 💥Pro
Odessa, Ukraine • $150 (USD) per hour
About Stan Yakusevich 💥
Helping products to look better and grow faster |
Awwwards Design Jury
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- UX Design
- branding
- ci
- corporate brand identity
- corporate branding
- design systems
- edtech
- fintech
- graphic design
- landing page
- mobile app
- product design
- ui desing
- ui ux
- visual identity design
- web design
Sergey SemernyovPro
Odessa, Ukraine • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- game design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- web design
Vladimir GruevPro
Odessa, Ukraine
About Vladimir Gruev
I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement — https://gruev.space/
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- atomic design
- branding
- design systems
- digital identity
- fintech
- interaction design
- ios design
- landing page
- marketing website
- mobile design
- product design
- ui ux
- ux strategy
- visual identity design
- web design