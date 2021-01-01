Freelance Illustrators in Oakland, CA for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Oakland, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Jordon Cheung

Jordon Cheung

Pro

San Francisco $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jordon Cheung

Art Director @Uber

Work History

  • Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Goldsmiths University

    Design

    2011

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • art direction
  • digital illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • systems design
Message
Jeremiah Shaw

Jeremiah Shaw

Pro

San Francisco $200 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jeremiah Shaw

Design at Apple by day. 3D designer by night (and sometimes weekends...)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design strategy
  • game design
  • illustration
  • management
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • team building
  • uidesign
  • ux
Message
Olga Zalite

Olga Zalite

Pro

San Francisco, CA $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Olga Zalite

Illustrator based in 📍San Francisco | I draw pixels with attitude ✌🏻

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • affinity
  • blogging
  • icon creation
  • illustration
  • pattern design
  • podcasting
  • procreate
  • ui desgin
  • vector graphics
  • web design
  • web illustration
Message
Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Pro

San Francisco, California $320 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product Design Director @ Milkinside

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Stanford business school

    MBA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • automotive
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • voice
  • web design
Message