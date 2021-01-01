Freelance Illustrators in Oakland, CA for Hire
Jordon CheungPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jordon Cheung
Art Director @Uber
Work History
-
Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Goldsmiths University
Design
2011
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- art direction
- digital illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
- photoshop
- systems design
Jeremiah ShawPro
San Francisco • $200 (USD) per hour
About Jeremiah Shaw
Design at Apple by day. 3D designer by night (and sometimes weekends...)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design strategy
- game design
- illustration
- management
- motion graphics
- product design
- team building
- uidesign
- ux
Olga ZalitePro
San Francisco, CA • $60 (USD) per hour
About Olga Zalite
Illustrator based in 📍San Francisco | I draw pixels with attitude ✌🏻
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- affinity
- blogging
- icon creation
- illustration
- pattern design
- podcasting
- procreate
- ui desgin
- vector graphics
- web design
- web illustration
Gleb Kuznetsov✈Pro
San Francisco, California • $320 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Design Director @ Milkinside
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Stanford business school
MBA
2019
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- automotive
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- voice
- web design