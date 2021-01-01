Freelance Illustrators in Noida, India for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Noida, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Varun Kumar

Varun Kumar

New Delhi, India $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Varun Kumar

Pixel chef, cooking visual imagery that satisfy others & my own OCD.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Dineout

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • html
  • illustration
  • logo
  • minimalism
  • ui
  • ux
Message
sandeep virk

sandeep virk

new delhi $70 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product Lead @ TravelTriangle.com

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • interaction design
  • management
  • protoyping
  • skecthapp
  • team building
  • ui desgin
  • user research
Message
Priyum Kochhar

Priyum Kochhar

Pro

Gurgaon, India

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
Message
➔ Ullas Sebastian

➔ Ullas Sebastian

Pro

New Delhi, India $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product designer @ exzeo

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • MG University

    BA Animation and graphics design

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • affinity designer
  • photography
  • print design
  • procreate
  • sketch
  • sketchapp
  • typography
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • wireframe
Message