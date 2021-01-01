Freelance Illustrators in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Natasha Krivonosova
Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
Nikolos N
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- illustrator
- photographer
- videographer
Anya Vzor
Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia • $20 (USD) per hour
About Anya Vzor
Anya Vzor-designer .
In my free time I like illustration.
Work History
-
Middle Designer @ Fohat agency
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Nizhny Novgorod State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering
bachelor
2018
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- digital art
- graphic design
- illustration
- procreate
Anton LarinPro
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia • $25 (USD) per hour
About Anton Larin
Hello! I'm Art-director & UX/UI designer from Russia with 10+ years of experience.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- figma
- graphic design
- icon
- kite
- pixel art
- principle
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design