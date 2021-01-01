Freelance Illustrators in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Natasha Krivonosova

Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
Nikolos N

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • illustrator
  • photographer
  • videographer
Anya Vzor

Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia $20 (USD) per hour

About Anya Vzor

Anya Vzor-designer .
In my free time I like illustration.

Work History

  • Middle Designer @ Fohat agency

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Nizhny Novgorod State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering

    bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • procreate
Anton Larin

Pro

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia $25 (USD) per hour

About Anton Larin

Hello! I'm Art-director & UX/UI designer from Russia with 10+ years of experience.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • kite
  • pixel art
  • principle
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
