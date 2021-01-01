Freelance Illustrators in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sean Kerry

Sean Kerry

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • spot illustration
  • ui
Message
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Pro

Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK $70 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Designer @ Drummond Central

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Northumbria University

    BA (Hons) Graphic Design

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • branding
  • brochure design
  • campaigns
  • creative direction
  • digital
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • monogram
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Nick Budrewicz

Nick Budrewicz

Pro

Middlesbrough, United Kingdom $35 (USD) per hour

Message

About Nick Budrewicz

Hi, I'm Nick Budrewicz and I'm a logo and identity designer with a penchant for football crests.

Work History

  • Graphic & Web Designer @ VIA Creative

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • York St. John University

    BA Hons Product &a Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • sport
  • vector graphics
Message
Erin McDougle

Erin McDougle

ncl, england $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Erin McDougle

brand designer & illustrator | newcastle UK

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • illustration
  • packaging
Message