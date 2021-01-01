Freelance Illustrators in Nairobi, Kenya for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Nairobi, Kenya on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
David Ndirangu

David Ndirangu

Nairobi , Kenya

Message

About David Ndirangu

Art Director, Animator & Designer.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Message
Isaac Muraya

Isaac Muraya

Nairobi

Message

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Deveint Ltd

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • illustration
  • painting
  • pattern design
Message
Victor Kiprop

Victor Kiprop

Nairobi, Kenya $12 (USD) per hour

Message

About Victor Kiprop

Kenyan Based Illustrator.
Honest |Nostalgic | Futuristic
Founder @mes.inc

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

    Bachelor of Science in Business Computing

    2019

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • type design
Message
Amisi Kevin

Amisi Kevin

Nairobi $2 (USD) per hour

Message

About Amisi Kevin

My work is guided by a strong belief in design as a problem-solving tool, as a way of recognizing and forming relationships between ideas and reality, and as a method for improving the connections between people and the products they use.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Alfajiri Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • UON

    HCI

    2018

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • packaging
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message