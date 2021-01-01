Freelance Illustrators in Nairobi, Kenya for Hire
David Ndirangu
Nairobi , Kenya
About David Ndirangu
Art Director, Animator & Designer.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
Isaac Muraya
Nairobi
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Deveint Ltd
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- illustration
- painting
- pattern design
Victor Kiprop
Nairobi, Kenya • $12 (USD) per hour
About Victor Kiprop
Kenyan Based Illustrator.
Honest |Nostalgic | Futuristic
Founder @mes.inc
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology
Bachelor of Science in Business Computing
2019
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- infographic design
- type design
Amisi Kevin
Nairobi • $2 (USD) per hour
About Amisi Kevin
My work is guided by a strong belief in design as a problem-solving tool, as a way of recognizing and forming relationships between ideas and reality, and as a method for improving the connections between people and the products they use.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Alfajiri Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
UON
HCI
2018
Skills
- animation 2d
- app ui
- appdesign
- packaging
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design