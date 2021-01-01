Freelance Illustrators in Mumbai, India for hire
Sanni sahil 🍃
Mumbai, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Brucira
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- app ui
- brand identity
- illustration
- interface designer
- ios app
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Deepika Tiwari
Mumbai, India • $18 (USD) per hour
About Deepika Tiwari
Unprofessional cribber, professional problem solver working with Interaction & Product Design.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
IDC, IIT Bombay
Masters of Design
2020
Skills
- illustration
- ui desing
- uxdesign
Siddhita uparePro
mumbai,india • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
COO @ ruttl
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
JJ institute of aaplied art
BFA
2015
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- ios design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rahul Khobragade
Mumbai • $50 (USD) per hour
About Rahul Khobragade
Passionate graphic designer and illustrator with a demonstrated history of working in the Product Design and video production industry.
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- icons
- illustration
- logo
- vector graphics