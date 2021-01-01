Freelance Illustrators in Montpellier, France for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Montpellier, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Thierry FoussePro
Montpellier, France
About Thierry Fousse
Freelance illustrator • Animator • Bike/Skate/Roller • Dark synth/punk rock • Videogames • Cats
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- icon
- illustration
- motiondesign
Enzo AncenisPro
France, Montpellier • $30 (USD) per hour
About Enzo Ancenis
Graphic and Motion Designer.
Full-Time Freelancer.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation 2d
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
Driss Elmeloud
Montpellier • $60 (USD) per hour
About Driss Elmeloud
Graphic & Motion designer / 3D Artist
Work History
-
Motion designer & 3D Teacher @ Ecole Multimedia
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Ecole Multimédia
Graphic Designer
2010
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- cgi
- illustration
- logo
Vitalie SavinPro
Montpellier, France • $40 (USD) per hour
About Vitalie Savin
Artistic pilot of the Castornaute spaceship, I am at your disposal to create exclusive graphic identity reflecting the personality of your company.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Zyneas
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
University Paul Valery
Master's Degree in Arts
2018
Skills
- artistic direction
- branding and logo design
- character animation
- character design
- graphic and web design
- illustration graphic design
- motiondesign
- uidesign
- web design