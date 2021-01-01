Freelance Illustrators in Minsk, Belarus for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Minsk, Belarus on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Vera VoishviloPro
Minsk, Belarus • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- cover
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
Anastasia KurilenkoPro
Minsk, Belarus • $200 (USD) per hour
About Anastasia Kurilenko
Logo Designer 🕊️
🦈 Fan of the shark Blahaj
❤️ Belarus
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- logo
- logotype
Liza Rusalskaya
Minsk, Belarus • $70 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- character design
- illustration
- ui
- ux
Ksu Angeltseva
Minsk • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- character design
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion design
- motion graphics