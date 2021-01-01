Freelance Illustrators in Minsk, Belarus for hire

Vera Voishvilo

Minsk, Belarus $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • cover
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Anastasia Kurilenko

Minsk, Belarus $200 (USD) per hour

About Anastasia Kurilenko

Logo Designer 🕊️
🦈 Fan of the shark Blahaj
❤️ Belarus

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • logo
  • logotype
Liza Rusalskaya

Minsk, Belarus $70 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • character design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Ksu Angeltseva

Minsk $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • character design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • motion graphics
