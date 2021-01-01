Freelance Illustrators in Minneapolis, MN for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Minneapolis, MN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Brent Schoepf

Pro

Minneapolis, MN

About Brent Schoepf

→ Studio MPLS

Specialties

  • Animation

Malley Design

Agency

Minneapolis

About Malley Design

Malley is an independent design studio in Northeast MPLS focused on brand identity and digital design.

Leslie Olson

Pro

Minneapolis, MN $75 (USD) per hour

About Leslie Olson

Freelance Designer / Photographer. Let's collaborate!

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
Rich Stromwall

Pro

Victoria, Minnesota, USA $100 (USD) per hour

About Rich Stromwall

I’ve been illustrating and designing professionally since 1988, and have freelanced from my home in Minnesota since 1998. I specialize in conceptual and technical imagery, branding, and graphic design for print publication.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
