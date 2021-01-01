Freelance Illustrators in Milano, Italy for hire

Davide Mazzuchin

Milano, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

About Davide Mazzuchin

I'm Davide Mazzuchin, a full-time freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Italy. Co-founder and illustrator of Sail Ho Studio.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Elia Colombo

Milan, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

About Elia Colombo

Hello there! I'm Elia Colombo, an independent designer and illustrator based in Italy. Shortly after starting my career as a pizzaboy I became a professional visual artist, known on the internet as gebelia for my provocative thoughtful illustrations. I work for brands and individual clients around the world, constantly seeking for perfection into simplicity. Irony and lateral thinking are the real core of my creations, which have been recognized by international institutions such as Adobe, both for my vector technique and my concepts. I also took part in various design festivals as well as art exhibitions over the years.

Work History

  • Digital Illustration Professor @ Cfp Bauer

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Politecnico di Milano

    Communication Design

    2010

Skills

  • art
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • visual communications
Cynthia Torrez

Milan, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director / Graphic Designer @ NMAM

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Blas Pascal University

    Graphic Design Degree

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • character design
  • characters illustration
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon illustration
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • lineal
  • logo
Gabriele Locci

Milano $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ freelance

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • visual design
