Freelance Illustrators in Milan, TN for Hire

Marco MartinaPro
Milan
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui animation
Ankita Bhasme
Milan
About Ankita Bhasme
Illustrator & Visual Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- digital art
- graphic design
Marco FasoliPro
Milan
About Marco Fasoli
Hi there!
I’m an art director & lead visual designer based in Milan, Italy.
My background is rooted in minimal graphic communication and visual narratives.
I’m very fascinated by the study of optical perception and illusion and I explore them in many different practical ways.
Visual arts and alternative music are the basis of my creative sensibilities.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- artist
- design lead