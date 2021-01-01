Freelance Illustrators in Melbourne, Australia for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Melbourne, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Glenn Thomas

Pro

Melbourne, Australia $85 (USD) per hour

About Glenn Thomas

Illustrator sometimes animating.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • art direction
  • character design
  • design
  • illustration
  • mascot
  • motiongraphics
  • visual design
7ahang

Pro

Moon $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • freelance ui designer @ OPPO

    2021 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Sichuan Fine Arts Institute

    Bachelor

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • sketch
Nick Edlin

Pro

Melbourne, Australia $65 (USD) per hour

About Nick Edlin

branding + design + illustration

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Swinburne University

    Bachelor of Design

    2002

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
7gone

Moon $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Logo Design @ SPAIR

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Vilniaus technologijų ir dizaino kolegija

    higher

    2010

Skills

  • art
  • branding
  • business card design
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
