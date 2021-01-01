Freelance Illustrators in Medellín, Colombia for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Medellín, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Robinsson Cravents

Pro

Medellín - Colombia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • illustration graphic design
  • packaging design
  • visual identity design
Jessica Vaslam

Pro

Medellín, Colombia

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Ude@ Educación Virtual

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Institución Universitaria Pascual Bravo

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • children illustration
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon design
  • iconographer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • visual identity design
Daniela Ramírez

Medellin, Colombia $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • character design
  • childrens book illustration
  • childrens illustration
  • concept art
  • concept artist
  • digital art
  • drawing and painting
  • editorial design
  • environment art
  • environmental design
fluore_scente

Medellín $25 (USD) per hour

About fluore_scente

Un estudio de diseño en Medellín. Hacemos sistemas de identidad visual, ilustraciones y sitios web para organizaciones conscientes y amigables.

A Design Studio in Medellín. We make Visual Identity Systems, illustrations and websites for conscious and friendly organzations.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Astound Commerce

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • ui
