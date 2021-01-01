Freelance Illustrators in Medan, Indonesia for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Medan, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Bayu Aditya Nugraha

Bayu Aditya Nugraha

Medan, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
alanside

alanside

Medan, Indonesia $5 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • artwork
  • avatar
  • cartoonist
  • digital art
  • vector graphics
  • vector tracing
  • wpap
Fikri Fahrezy

Fikri Fahrezy

Medan $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Semut Indonesia Jaya

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universitas Potensi Utama

    S1

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
Adyan Aqil A

Adyan Aqil A

Medan, Indonesia $2 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

