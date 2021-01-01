Freelance Illustrators in Medan, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Medan, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Bayu Aditya Nugraha
Medan, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
alanside
Medan, Indonesia • $5 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- artwork
- avatar
- cartoonist
- digital art
- vector graphics
- vector tracing
- wpap
Fikri Fahrezy
Medan • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Semut Indonesia Jaya
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universitas Potensi Utama
S1
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma