Freelance Illustrators in Mashhad, Iran for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Mashhad, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ali Sajadi
Mashhad, iran • $10 (USD) per hour
About Ali Sajadi
Graphic illustration | logo design | making lovely pixels 😉
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic illustration
- logo design
Nadiah
Iran - Mashhad
About Nadiah
Graphic designer-
Illustration
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- character animation
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
Sajad Beheshti
Mashad • $5 (USD) per hour
About Sajad Beheshti
UI + UX Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Maivan
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- mobile interface
- psd to web
- react native
- reactjs
- sketch
- ui
- web design
- wordpress theme
imoon ideas
Mashhad Iran • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
ferdowsi of mashhad university
software engineering
2012
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd