Freelance Illustrators in Marseille, France for Hire

Ramona Bruno

Aix-en-Provence, France $18 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance Illustrator @ Edizioni Centro Studi Erickson S.p.A.

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II

    Architecture Master Degree

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • children book
  • children illustration
  • comics
  • editorial illustration
  • gif animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • illustrator
  • indesign
  • photoshop
  • print
  • risograph
  • visual art
Ianis Soteras

Marseille $80 (USD) per hour

About Ianis Soteras

Hello ! I'm Naniii, Freelancer based in South of France.
Do : lettering & type, logos, branding & illustration.
Looking for : a team, coffee and pepitos.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Quentin Muhl 🔥

Pro

Aix-en-Provence, France 🇫🇷

About Quentin Muhl 🔥

Graphic designer | UX/UI Designer | Web lover 👨🏻‍💻

Work History

  • Interactive & Motion designer @ Studio DOT

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • ECV Digital

    Master's degrees

    2020

Skills

  • adobe creative cloud
  • atomic design
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual art
  • web design
Cayou

Marseille, France

Work History

  • Webdesigner @ Kangourouge

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • Axe Sud

    Master

    2019

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • print design
  • sketch
  • web design
