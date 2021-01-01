Freelance Illustrators in Manchester, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Manchester, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nino Mamaladze

Nino Mamaladze

Manchester, UK $30 (USD) per hour

About Nino Mamaladze

Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
Jonny Delap

Jonny Delap

Manchester $100 (USD) per hour

About Jonny Delap

Over a decade of experience creating visual identities, logos and giving clients the means to flourish through uncompromising design solutions.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • logo
  • logo deisgn
  • visual identity design
James Oconnell

James Oconnell

Manchester, UK

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • campaign
  • creative direction
  • design
  • digital
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
Rick Hyde

Rick Hyde

Manchester $35 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • Animation
  • Character Design
  • Graphic Design
  • Icon Design
  • Illustration
  • UI Design
