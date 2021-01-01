Freelance Illustrators in Magelang, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Magelang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ghani PraditaPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Paperpillar
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- animation
- app
- blender 3d
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- principle
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website
Dhefry Andirezha
Yogyakarta , Indonesia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- character design
- flat design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- landing page
- ui
- web design
Solechan
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer, Illustrator @ Paperpillar
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- mobile
- responsive webdesign
- ui
- ux
- web design
Permadi Satria DewantoPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Ui designer, Illustration and animator @ Plainthing Studio
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 2d animation
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui