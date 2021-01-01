Freelance Illustrators in Madrid, Spain for hire

Nahuel Bardi

Madrid $40 (USD) per hour

About Nahuel Bardi

Freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Spain

Work History

  • freelance illustrator and graphic designer @ Fiverr https://www.fiverr.com/nahuelbardi?up_rollout=true

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Escuela Multimedial Da Vinci

    Graphic Designer

    2019

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital illustrations
  • editorial design
  • gifs
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • poster design
  • product illustrations
Alina Starovoitova

Madrid, Spain

About Alina Starovoitova

Illustrator,
Art director at Spor&Friends Studio.

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Spor&Friends

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Art and Design named after Mykhailo Boychuk

    Bachelor of graphic design

    2016

Skills

  • 2d
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • storyboarding
Victoria Fernández

Madrid $60 (USD) per hour

About Victoria Fernández

Venezuelan living in Madrid.
Making: animations, illustrations, maps and smiles.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • character design
  • concept art
  • editorial design
  • gif art
  • illustration
  • piñatas
  • product illustration
Lisa Odette

Pro

Madrid, Spain $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance @ Lisa Odette

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad Europea

    College Degree

    2014

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • 3d sculpting
  • art direction
  • character animation
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • concept art
  • creative
  • fashion illustration
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • set design
  • visualization
