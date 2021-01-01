Freelance Illustrators in München, Germany for Hire
Fabian Krotzer
München, Germany
About Fabian Krotzer
Hello! I'm Fabian Krotzer.
I'm a 22-year-old graphic designer from Munich (Germany) specialized in Logo & Brand Identity Design.
I would appreciate being a part of your next big project or advertising campaign.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Deutsche POP
Diploma Media Designer
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- brochure design
- business card design
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- logo deisgn
- logo desing
- magazine layout
- packaging
- poster design
- print design
- web design
Karo Becker
Muenchen, Germany • $15 (USD) per hour
About Karo Becker
Hi I'm Karo, 28, based in Munich, Germany.
I've been working as a freelance illustrator for almost three years now and looking to find more and exciting work opportunities. I mostly work digitally in a variety of different styles.
If you want to see more regular updates of my work feel free to check out my instagram account!
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- Illustration
- character design
- character illustration
- digital art
- digital painting
- drawing and painting
- procreate
Kristina
Munich, Germany • $100 (USD) per hour
About Kristina
👩🏻💻 Designer
💗 Fitness lover
🎀 Disney addict
📍 Novi Sad
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand guidelines
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- label design
- logo
- logo and branding
- packaging
- simplicity
- typography