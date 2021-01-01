Freelance Illustrators in Ludhiāna, India for Hire
Davinder Dhillon
Punjab,India • $5 (USD) per hour
About Davinder Dhillon
I'm a Freelance Graphic Designer and a nice guy. Always on the look for exciting projects to work on and smart people to collaborate with! I spend most of my work life in Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator. Having 2+ Years of experience. I just love working on social media posts, flyers, and website designs send messages for any query.
Specialties
-
Animation
Raghu Sharma
Ludhiana, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Visual & Web Designer @ Upwork
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Guru Nanak Dev University
Bachelor in computer applications
2012
Skills
- Logo Design
- brand identity pack
- branding and logo design
- social media content
- style guides
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- website redesign
- website ui
- wordpress
Inderjit SinghPro
Ludhiana, Punjab, India • $15 (USD) per hour
About Inderjit Singh
Illustrations, UI/UX, Packaging , Branding, UI, Apparel/Merchandise. I'm a create awesome interfaces that work great. +918968866007
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ Education Culture Pvt. Ltd.
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
PCTE Group of Institutes
bachelor of computer application
2013
Skills
- appdesign
- book design
- branding identity
- brochure design
- catalog design
- figma
- illustration
- merchandise
- packaging
- photo retouching
- poster design
- presentation design
- print design
- protoyping
- stickers
- website redesign
Manoj
Jalandhar, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- artwork
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics