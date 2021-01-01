Freelance Illustrators in Ludhiāna, India for Hire

Davinder Dhillon

Punjab,India $5 (USD) per hour

About Davinder Dhillon

I'm a Freelance Graphic Designer and a nice guy. Always on the look for exciting projects to work on and smart people to collaborate with! I spend most of my work life in Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator. Having 2+ Years of experience. I just love working on social media posts, flyers, and website designs send messages for any query.

Specialties

  • Animation

Raghu Sharma

Ludhiana, India $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Visual & Web Designer @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Guru Nanak Dev University

    Bachelor in computer applications

    2012

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • brand identity pack
  • branding and logo design
  • social media content
  • style guides
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wordpress
Inderjit Singh

Pro

Ludhiana, Punjab, India $15 (USD) per hour

About Inderjit Singh

Illustrations, UI/UX, Packaging , Branding, UI, Apparel/Merchandise. I'm a create awesome interfaces that work great. +918968866007

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Education Culture Pvt. Ltd.

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • PCTE Group of Institutes

    bachelor of computer application

    2013

Skills

  • appdesign
  • book design
  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • catalog design
  • figma
  • illustration
  • merchandise
  • packaging
  • photo retouching
  • poster design
  • presentation design
  • print design
  • protoyping
  • stickers
  • website redesign
Manoj

Jalandhar, India $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • artwork
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
