Freelance Illustrators in Lucknow, India for Hire

Ayush Parashar
Lucknow, India • $15 (USD) per hour
About Ayush Parashar
An Engineer turned designer, helping startups build Product Visual design & brand presence ever since college. Be it a client side functionality or a customer facing app, I ace the game of product development, starting from user research, wireframing , design & user testing.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- front-end development
- ui
- ui ux designer
- ux
- visual design
sanya Sharma
Lucknow, India • $10 (USD) per hour
About sanya Sharma
I am a student at Amity University Lucknow doing BFA Animation .
I Aspire to be a 2D Animator .
I have major indulgence in manual as well as digital works.
Work History
-
2D Animator @ Pixtrics infocom
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Amity University
BFA Animation
2017
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe audition
- adobe bridge
- adobe flash professional
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- autodesk maya
- character animation
- character design
- craft
- illustration
- sketch
- vfx
- video editting
- virtual dj
Vartika Gupta
Kanpur ,India • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ India
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d game artist
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premier pro
- adobe xd
- branding
- branding identity
- business card design
- digital painting
- graphic design
- graphic designer
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- print layout
- uidesign
Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)
Lucknow, India • $5 (USD) per hour
About Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)
I build User Centric Solutions for Product based Businesses.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design