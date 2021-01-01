Freelance Illustrators in Lucknow, India for Hire

Ayush Parashar

Lucknow, India $15 (USD) per hour

About Ayush Parashar

An Engineer turned designer, helping startups build Product Visual design & brand presence ever since college. Be it a client side functionality or a customer facing app, I ace the game of product development, starting from user research, wireframing , design & user testing.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • front-end development
  • ui
  • ui ux designer
  • ux
  • visual design
sanya Sharma

Lucknow, India $10 (USD) per hour

About sanya Sharma

I am a student at Amity University Lucknow doing BFA Animation .
I Aspire to be a 2D Animator .
I have major indulgence in manual as well as digital works.

Work History

  • 2D Animator @ Pixtrics infocom

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Amity University

    BFA Animation

    2017

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe audition
  • adobe bridge
  • adobe flash professional
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • autodesk maya
  • character animation
  • character design
  • craft
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • vfx
  • video editting
  • virtual dj
Vartika Gupta

Kanpur ,India $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ India

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d game artist
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premier pro
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • digital painting
  • graphic design
  • graphic designer
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • print layout
  • uidesign
Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

Lucknow, India $5 (USD) per hour

About Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

I build User Centric Solutions for Product based Businesses.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
