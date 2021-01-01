Freelance Illustrators in Los Angeles, CA for hire
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboyPro
Los Angeles, CA • $55 (USD) per hour
About Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Art Director: Designer, illustrator and comic book connoisseur. From brand identity design to illustration...I just want to make cool stuff with cool people.
Work History
-
Art Director @ NAS Insurance Services, LLC
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Art Institute of Los Angeles
Associate Degree
1999
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity development
- branding identity
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- uidesign
- visual development
Sara NicelyPro
Los Angeles • $80 (USD) per hour
About Sara Nicely
Designer & Illustrator
Work History
-
Designer & Illustrator @ Self Employeed
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- typography
- ui
- visual design
Tyler PatePro
Los Angeles, CA • $75 (USD) per hour
About Tyler Pate
Developing branding, illustrative, web and creative solutions for brands and people.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Blue Ion
2014 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Francis Marion University
Visual Communications
2014
Skills
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- marketing collateral
- photography
- product design
- typography
TRÜFPro
Santa Monica, CA
About TRÜF
Design, illustration & exploration from TRÜF, a brand design studio based in Los Angeles, CA.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- web design