Freelance Illustrators in Los Angeles, CA for hire

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Los Angeles, CA $55 (USD) per hour

About Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Art Director: Designer, illustrator and comic book connoisseur. From brand identity design to illustration...I just want to make cool stuff with cool people.

Work History

  • Art Director @ NAS Insurance Services, LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Art Institute of Los Angeles

    Associate Degree

    1999

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity development
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • visual development
Sara Nicely

Los Angeles $80 (USD) per hour

About Sara Nicely

Designer & Illustrator

Work History

  • Designer & Illustrator @ Self Employeed

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
  • ui
  • visual design
Tyler Pate

Los Angeles, CA $75 (USD) per hour

About Tyler Pate

Developing branding, illustrative, web and creative solutions for brands and people.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Blue Ion

    2014 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Francis Marion University

    Visual Communications

    2014

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • marketing collateral
  • photography
  • product design
  • typography
TRÜF

Santa Monica, CA

About TRÜF

Design, illustration & exploration from TRÜF, a brand design studio based in Los Angeles, CA.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
