Freelance Illustrators in Ljubljana, Slovenia for Hire

Miro / DrawingArt

Miro / DrawingArt

Pro

Slovenia, Europe $70 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder & Lead Designer @ DrawingArt

    2002 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Informatics & Management

    BSc in Informatics

    2005

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • front-end development
  • html
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ferdi Jajai

Ferdi Jajai

Pro

Ljubljana $5 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Game artist @ Piksli.com

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d
  • 2d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • animation design
  • design
  • illustration
  • mation
  • mograph
  • motion graphics
  • web design
Jaka

Jaka

Pro

Ljubljana, Slovenija $18 (USD) per hour

About Jaka

Hey, firstly, welcome! Glad to have you here. I am a mobile and web product designer and developer with great knowledge of frontend technologies (CSS and JS).

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • branding
  • packaging
  • print design
  • product design
  • stationary design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Petar Percic

Petar Percic

Pro

Ljubljana, Slovenia $30 (USD) per hour

About Petar Percic

UI / Graphic designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Graphic and Multimedia Ljubljana

    College graduate

    2006

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • mobile interface
  • principle
  • ui desgin
  • web design
