Freelance Illustrators in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

Alex SpenserPro
Lisbon, Portugal • $100 (USD) per hour
About Alex Spenser
Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
- packaging
Sofia Ayuso
Lisboa, Portugal • $50 (USD) per hour
About Sofia Ayuso
Lisbon based Visual Designer & Illustrator. Represented by Lemonade Illustration Agency.
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ With Company
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Faculty of Fine Arts Lisbon
Bachelor Degree
2012
Skills
- Icon design
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- web design
The FacesAgency
Lisbon, Portugal • $100 (USD) per hour
About The Faces
Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
Specialties
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
Vita SpenserPro
Lisbon, Portugal
About Vita Spenser
Graphic Design, Web Design, UI Design, Art Direction.
Work History
-
Art Director, UI & Web Designer @ Edinar coin (cryptocurrency)
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Skillbox
UI design
2016
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- cryptocurrency
- figma
- interface designer
- mobile
- presentation design
- sketch
- start-ups
- ui
- ux
- web design