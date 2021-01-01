Freelance Illustrators in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Lisbon, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Alex Spenser

Pro

Lisbon, Portugal $100 (USD) per hour

About Alex Spenser

Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
  • packaging
Sofia Ayuso

Lisboa, Portugal $50 (USD) per hour

About Sofia Ayuso

Lisbon based Visual Designer & Illustrator. Represented by Lemonade Illustration Agency.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ With Company

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Faculty of Fine Arts Lisbon

    Bachelor Degree

    2012

Skills

  • Icon design
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • web design
The Faces

Agency

Lisbon, Portugal $100 (USD) per hour

About The Faces

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Web Design
Vita Spenser

Pro

Lisbon, Portugal

About Vita Spenser

Graphic Design, Web Design, UI Design, Art Direction.

Work History

  • Art Director, UI & Web Designer @ Edinar coin (cryptocurrency)

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Skillbox

    UI design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • cryptocurrency
  • figma
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • presentation design
  • sketch
  • start-ups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
