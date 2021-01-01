Freelance Illustrators in Lima, Peru for Hire

Angel Villanueva

Lima, Perú $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • app designer
  • app ui
  • app ui design
  • ecommerce
  • ecommerce website
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • ios ui
  • mobile
  • mobile design app
  • mobile interface design
  • ux
  • visual design
Angelo Vito

Lima, Perú $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • web design
Christian Vizcarra

Lima, Perú $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior UI Designer @ BCP (Peruvian Bank)

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • motion
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • ux design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Jesús Llancare

Lima, Peru

About Jesús Llancare

I love brands.
I love illustration.
I love photoshop.
I love concepts.
I love music.
I love inspiration.
I love art.

I love design.

Work History

  • Community Manager @ Visual Creativa

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • concept art
  • creative
  • digital art
  • digital design
  • edition
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photo manipulation
  • photoshop illustrator
