Freelance Illustrators in Lahore, Pakistan for hire

Tehneat Nawaz

Tehneat Nawaz

Lahore, Pakistan $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ VentureDive

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • University of Sahiwal

    Bachelors in Design

    2019

Skills

  • Adobe XD
  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Muhammad Usman🦄

Muhammad Usman🦄

Lahore, Pakistan $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Renesis Tech PVT Ltd.

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Gujrat, Pakistan

    Bachelors in Software Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • ui desing
  • uiuxdesign
  • user research
  • uxdesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Intishib

Intishib

Lahore, Pakistan $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX designer @ oriefy

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • NCA,Lahore

    Graphic designing

    2020

Skills

  • cartoon illustration
  • cartoonist
  • character design
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframe
Muhammad Hassan

Muhammad Hassan

Lahore Pakistan $7 (USD) per hour

About Muhammad Hassan

I am a graphic designer. I learnt from many
designers. I Want to introduce the world to creative designs.
With the passage of time I am increasing my
skills and knowledge about graphic design.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Arfa Technologies

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • College

    Higher Education

    2020

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • ui
  • vector illustrator
  • vector tracing
