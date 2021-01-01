Freelance Illustrators in Kraków, Poland for hire

Find the world's best illustrators in Kraków, Poland

Lina Leusenko

Krakow, Poland $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • product illustration
  • vector graphics
  • web illustration
Pawel Granatowski

Kraków, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • animation studio
  • character animation
  • character illustration
  • concept art
  • explainer
  • explainer video
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • moho 12
  • storyboard
  • uix
  • video animation
Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk

Kraków, Poland $100 (USD) per hour

About Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk

Senior Product Designer @netguru

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • book design
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • layout
  • packaging
  • ui
  • ux
Conceptic

Krakow

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustation
  • logo
  • web design
