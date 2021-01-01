Freelance Illustrators in Kiev, Ukraine for hire

Lana Marandina

Dnipro, Ukraine $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • material
alex aleksandrov

Kyiv, Ukraine $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator \ Branding @ Freelancer

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Controforma design school

    Branding High course

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • graphic desing
  • icon
  • identity and branding
  • identity creation
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • sketching
  • ui
  • ux
Infographic Paradise Design

Ukraine, Kiev $50 (USD) per hour

About Infographic Paradise Design

Designer | Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • isometric design
  • minimalist design
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
Slava Kuchinka

Dnipro, Ukraine $13 (USD) per hour

About Slava Kuchinka

Relax.

Work History

  • illustration @ Sugar Design

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 2d design
  • character animation
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • frame by frame animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
