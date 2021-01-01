Freelance Illustrators in Kiev, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Kiev, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Lana MarandinaPro
Dnipro, Ukraine • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- material
alex aleksandrovPro
Kyiv, Ukraine • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator \ Branding @ Freelancer
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Controforma design school
Branding High course
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- graphic desing
- icon
- identity and branding
- identity creation
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- sketching
- ui
- ux
Infographic Paradise DesignPro
Ukraine, Kiev • $50 (USD) per hour
About Infographic Paradise Design
Designer | Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- infographic design
- isometric design
- minimalist design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
Slava KuchinkaPro
Dnipro, Ukraine • $13 (USD) per hour
About Slava Kuchinka
Relax.
Work History
-
illustration @ Sugar Design
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- 2d design
- character animation
- character design
- character illustration
- frame by frame animation
- graphic design
- illustration