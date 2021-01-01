Freelance Illustrators in Khulna, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Khulna, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
airdesigns24

airdesigns24

Khulna, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

Message

About airdesigns24

Vintage Logo Artist
I work on bringing new and creative means of expression to the exciting world of graphic design. I focus on the vintage element.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • artist
  • artwork
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • hand drawing
  • logo
  • logo design
  • logo designer
  • sketch
  • sketching
  • vector artwork
  • vintage
  • vintage logo
Message
Md Rasel

Md Rasel

Pro

Khulna, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • photoshop illustrator
  • print design
Message
Sumon Yousuf

Sumon Yousuf

Pro

Khulna, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • abstract logo design
  • branding designer
  • initial letter logo
  • letter logo designer
  • logo and branding
  • logo and branding designer
  • logo deisgn
  • modern letter logo
  • modern logo designer
  • monogram
  • professional logo design
Message
Md Omor Rahman

Md Omor Rahman

Khulna, Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Bangladesh National University

    BBA ( Hons )

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • corporate brand identity
  • logo and branding
  • logo deisgn
Message